$1.37 EPS Expected for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will announce $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.38. National Health Investors posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $76.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 50.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.76. 3,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,997. The company has a current ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. National Health Investors has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $84.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 76.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,910,000 after acquiring an additional 21,764 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 32.9% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 716,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,913,000 after buying an additional 177,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in National Health Investors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in National Health Investors by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 643,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,639,000 after buying an additional 97,706 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $37,028,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

