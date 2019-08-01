$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will post $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Dillard’s reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year sales of $6.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Dillard’s from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush raised Dillard’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Dillard’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

In other news, Director Robert C. Connor purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.86 per share, with a total value of $45,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $154,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 153.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at $79,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at $234,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s stock traded down $4.41 on Thursday, reaching $68.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.69. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $94.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

