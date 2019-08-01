11,509 Shares in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM (BMV:FTA) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM (BMV:FTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTA. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM in the first quarter worth about $317,000.

BMV FTA traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.49. 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM has a 52 week low of $875.00 and a 52 week high of $1,078.00.

