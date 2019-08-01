$12.42 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to report $12.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.88 million to $12.97 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $12.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $49.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.52 million to $51.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.94 million, with estimates ranging from $51.31 million to $58.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLAD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Gladstone Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of GLAD traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 500.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 115.2% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

