150 Shares in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,793,000 after buying an additional 1,063,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,190,000 after buying an additional 144,464 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 922,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,158,000 after buying an additional 142,412 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 424.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,113,000 after buying an additional 746,711 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.74.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $4.51 on Thursday, hitting $242.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $216.12 and a fifty-two week high of $358.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.80 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

