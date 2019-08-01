1,844 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 274,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 101,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,877. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

