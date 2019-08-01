$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) to report sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the lowest is $1.97 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $8.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,890. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,670,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,382,000 after acquiring an additional 692,030 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 685.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,644,000 after acquiring an additional 982,361 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

