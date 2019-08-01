$220,000.00 in Sales Expected for Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) to post $220,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $780,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $860,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $48.45 million, with estimates ranging from $45.90 million to $51.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08. Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,978.88% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prothena currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

PRTA stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.36. 244,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,740. Prothena has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 27.85, a current ratio of 27.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a market cap of $391.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Prothena by 22.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 8.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 215,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

