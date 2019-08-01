$29.55 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to post $29.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.68 billion and the lowest is $28.38 billion. General Electric reported sales of $29.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $118.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.90 billion to $122.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $98.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.02 billion to $119.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.62.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,499,762,000 after purchasing an additional 148,979,851 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in General Electric by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,634,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,022,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,071 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,447,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,959,000 after purchasing an additional 763,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 99,844,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $755,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,723 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 81,720,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,764,961. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

