2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie downgraded 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded 2U from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded 2U from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.38.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of 2U stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,616,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,041. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $90.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 0.93.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. 2U had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 2U will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $286,105.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538,488.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $64,861.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,922.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $356,942 over the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,539,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,958,000 after purchasing an additional 787,686 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 2U by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after acquiring an additional 886,408 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in 2U by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in 2U by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,524,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after acquiring an additional 884,527 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 109,973.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 487,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after acquiring an additional 487,183 shares during the period.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.