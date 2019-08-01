$3.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report $3.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. Stryker reported sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $14.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $14.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.71 billion to $16.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

In other Stryker news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $960,636.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,398 shares of company stock worth $4,221,459. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.92. 1,389,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,170. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stryker has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.41. The company has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

