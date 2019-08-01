$305.13 Million in Sales Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report $305.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $309.55 million and the lowest is $302.27 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $317.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $338.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley set a $67.00 price objective on Dolby Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $68.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.86. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 8,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $534,219.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,184.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 96,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $6,420,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,195,230 shares of company stock worth $78,104,389 over the last three months. 40.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,828,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,072 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,368,000. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

