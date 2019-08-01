360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) Given $29.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $29.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned 360 Finance an industry rank of 93 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get 360 Finance alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on QFIN shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of 360 Finance by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QFIN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,723. 360 Finance has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.95.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 360 Finance (QFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.