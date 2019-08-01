$39.52 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report sales of $39.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $35.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $209.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.03 million to $215.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $211.00 million, with estimates ranging from $158.29 million to $265.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after buying an additional 221,470 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.99. 904,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,801. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $18.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.69.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.