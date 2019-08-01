$4.15 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) will announce $4.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.32 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $16.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $16.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.69 billion to $18.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.18 per share, with a total value of $99,982.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

CHRW traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $81.68. 54,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,881. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $77.72 and a one year high of $101.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

