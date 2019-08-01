$490.56 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report $490.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $488.88 million and the highest is $493.14 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $470.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $110.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.68.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.