$490.56 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report $490.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $488.88 million and the highest is $493.14 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $470.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $110.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

