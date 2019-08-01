4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FOUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital lowered shares of 4imprint Group to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 2,790 ($36.46) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,636.20. The company has a market capitalization of $783.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28. 4imprint Group has a one year low of GBX 1,765 ($23.06) and a one year high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 20.52 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

