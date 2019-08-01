4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,800 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its price objective hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FOUR. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Monday. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

LON FOUR opened at GBX 2,800 ($36.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.59 million and a P/E ratio of 22.36. 4imprint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,765 ($23.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,636.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.52 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.42%.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

