51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in 51job were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 51job by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in 51job in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 51job in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in 51job by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JOBS shares. BidaskClub upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered 51job from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

JOBS stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,218. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.15 and a 52-week high of $97.08.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.87 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 37.97%.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

