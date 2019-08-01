59,920 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Purchased by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,846,000. Hexcel comprises about 2.8% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned 0.07% of Hexcel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,299,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,018,000 after purchasing an additional 62,577 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 15.3% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,959,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,493,000 after purchasing an additional 259,288 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,572,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,733,000 after purchasing an additional 95,267 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 9.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,388,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,004,000 after purchasing an additional 115,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 5.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,529,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $81.80. The stock had a trading volume of 271,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,498. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $85.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.36.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.03 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HXL shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

In related news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $54,652.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 733 shares in the company, valued at $54,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $230,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,574 shares of company stock worth $1,000,394. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

