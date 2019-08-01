$6.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will post $6.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.15 billion and the lowest is $6.01 billion. Visa posted sales of $5.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $22.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.85 billion to $22.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.05 billion to $26.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on V. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 11,319.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85,811,983 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP increased its holdings in Visa by 13,370.7% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280,332 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 17,806.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $334,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,890,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $640,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.19. 6,467,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,369,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $184.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.