$6.72 Billion in Sales Expected for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) will report $6.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.94 billion and the lowest is $6.43 billion. WellCare Health Plans reported sales of $5.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will report full year sales of $26.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.18 billion to $27.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.68 billion to $33.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WellCare Health Plans.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.15. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. WellCare Health Plans’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $307.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.33.

Shares of NYSE WCG traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.39. The company had a trading volume of 790,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,592. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. WellCare Health Plans has a 52 week low of $220.63 and a 52 week high of $324.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 245,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,886,000 after purchasing an additional 64,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

