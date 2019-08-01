603 Shares in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 603 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

UBER traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,378. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.86. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

