682 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,117,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,826 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,653,000. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,432,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,780,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,269,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,252,000 after acquiring an additional 163,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.12. 12,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,457. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.58. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

