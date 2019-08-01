$699.77 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) will post $699.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $714.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $687.39 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock posted sales of $588.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.35. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $758.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on WWD shares. Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

WWD stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.04. 356,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,859. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.36. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $750,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $1,495,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,052.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,700 shares of company stock worth $8,126,475 over the last 90 days. 4.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 774.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

