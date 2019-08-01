7,000 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,795 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $284,619,000 after buying an additional 164,030 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,299 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 173,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after buying an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $95.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $134.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $817,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,506,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total transaction of $187,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,294 shares of company stock worth $9,026,128. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.48.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

