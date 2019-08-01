$72.07 Million in Sales Expected for Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) to report sales of $72.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.02 million to $73.11 million. Gain Capital posted sales of $95.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full year sales of $270.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.07 million to $278.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $321.12 million, with estimates ranging from $319.42 million to $322.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gain Capital.

Get Gain Capital alerts:

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.33 million. Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. Gain Capital’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

GCAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Gain Capital by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Gain Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gain Capital stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. 413,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,518. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25. Gain Capital has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $158.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gain Capital (GCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.