$82.16 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce $82.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.80 million and the highest is $82.41 million. Qualys posted sales of $71.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $321.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.46 million to $322.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $373.28 million, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $377.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.65. 7,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,190. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.06. Qualys has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $97.12.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $134,865.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,543,053.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $174,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,497 shares of company stock worth $5,060,930. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 17.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 26,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 511.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

