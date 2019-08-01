83,200 Shares in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Acquired by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 83,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Vale comprises about 0.1% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Vale by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vale by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.71. 838,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,233,090. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vale SA has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $16.13.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. Vale had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 23.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale SA will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Vale from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.22.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

