$852.77 Million in Sales Expected for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will post sales of $852.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $869.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $842.60 million. Varian Medical Systems posted sales of $801.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $825.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VAR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price objective on Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.22.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 12,651 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $1,710,541.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,368.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 544 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $73,162.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,496.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,393 shares of company stock worth $10,032,731. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.31. 45,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,951. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.05. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

