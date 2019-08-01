8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of 8X8 from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $22.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,273. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.76.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in 8X8 by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 226,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 774,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $14,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.