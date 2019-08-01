AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.14

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.14 and last traded at $52.52, with a volume of 2164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Get AAON alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $113.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $186,725.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 856,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,810,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $53,473.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,974.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,042 shares of company stock worth $292,967. Company insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in AAON by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management lifted its stake in AAON by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 25,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AAON by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.