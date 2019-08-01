ABB (NYSE:ABB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.37.

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.71. 183,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,726. ABB has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. ABB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ABB will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 76.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 20.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

