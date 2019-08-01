Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,709 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 187,308 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $56,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 815,831 shares of company stock worth $65,150,090. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.80. The stock had a trading volume of 219,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,415. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $153.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.