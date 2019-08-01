Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,066 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,881,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $136,120,000 after acquiring an additional 199,318 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 568.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 107,410 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.80. 219,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,415. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.15. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $153.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $596,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,157,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 815,831 shares of company stock worth $65,150,090. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

