ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in ABIOMED during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in ABIOMED by 233.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ABIOMED during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ABIOMED by 153.8% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ABIOMED by 94.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $278.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.34. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.00 and a twelve month high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total value of $1,212,500.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,057,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

