ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ABIOMED updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $73.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.87. 4,198,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,960. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.32. ABIOMED has a one year low of $197.81 and a one year high of $459.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.34.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,057,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,120,000 after acquiring an additional 491,750 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 22,790.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 260,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 259,352 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 334,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,642,000 after acquiring an additional 257,009 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,142,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 132,163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 148,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 148,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut ABIOMED from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

