ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ABM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $36.83 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

ABM traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 349,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.64. ABM Industries has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $42.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 6,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 1,876 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $77,797.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,575 shares of company stock worth $636,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

