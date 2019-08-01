Abyss Token (ABYSS) Market Cap Tops $4.05 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $57,371.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, ZBG, BitForex and DDEX. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.31 or 0.05828149 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00047719 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000993 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,100,475 tokens. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, YoBit, Indodax, ZBG, IDEX, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, BitForex, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, CoinPlace, DDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.