ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $29.22 and last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 215499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.10% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

