Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,918.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $3,110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,288 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.38.

ACN stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,326. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $197.47. The company has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.