Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACHV. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $20.00 target price on Achieve Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,945. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a market cap of $14.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 12,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $48,689.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Alistair Stewart bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $63,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences stock. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Searle & CO. owned approximately 1.09% of Achieve Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

