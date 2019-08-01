Ackroo (CVE:AKR) Shares Up 3.8%

Ackroo Inc (CVE:AKR) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 60,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 76,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 million and a PE ratio of -11.25.

About Ackroo (CVE:AKR)

Ackroo Inc engages in the development and sale of an online loyalty and rewards platform that enables businesses to design and execute customer transaction, engagement, and retention strategies primarily in North America. It enables small to medium sized businesses to automate the processing and management of gift card and loyalty transactions to increase profitability and build long-term customer relationships.

