ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of -0.71. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 25.10%. Equities analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in ACM Research by 40.9% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACM Research by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ACM Research by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

