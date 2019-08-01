Acute Angle Cloud Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, LBank, BiteBTC and OKEx. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $1.76 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,407.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $217.58 or 0.02092383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.01 or 0.00951849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.44 or 0.03157628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00787730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00057470 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00652219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00172337 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BiteBTC, OKEx, CoinTiger and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.