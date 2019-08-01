ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives $154.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ADIDAS AG/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.72. 20,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,343. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1 year low of $101.48 and a 1 year high of $161.66.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADIDAS AG/S during the first quarter worth approximately $2,876,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 3.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,649,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in ADIDAS AG/S during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 32.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 182.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

