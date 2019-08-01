Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,961,000 after acquiring an additional 306,824 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,398,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,540,000 after buying an additional 973,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,209,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,194,000 after buying an additional 644,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,363,000 after buying an additional 124,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 979,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,040,000 after buying an additional 92,936 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.17.

AAP stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.44. 994,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.40. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $186.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.