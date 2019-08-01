Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.51

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 87941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. ValuEngine raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $272.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 103,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $24,393,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $18,823,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,497.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 705,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 661,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

