Advanced Internet Blocks Hits Market Capitalization of $103,747.00 (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market capitalization of $103,747.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.16 or 0.00980093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000532 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks (CRYPTO:AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,412,852,523 coins and its circulating supply is 32,852,523 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

