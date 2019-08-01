Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by Wedbush to Hold

Wedbush cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from an equal weight rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.68.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.15. 27,592,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,195,224. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 3.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 115,664 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $3,232,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 697,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,511,264 shares in the company, valued at $67,176,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,033,066 shares of company stock worth $30,932,896. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,489,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,984,000 after acquiring an additional 254,425 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,941,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,131,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,546,000 after acquiring an additional 161,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,112,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $155,993,000 after acquiring an additional 275,365 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

